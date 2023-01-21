Watch: Elderly school teacher thrashed by 2 women cops in Bihar; had fallen from cycle leading to traffic jam

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 21

A shocking video from Bihar is doing the rounds on social media in which an elderly man is being thrashed by two women cops of Bihar police.

In the video posted on Twitter, the women police officials can be seen repeatedly hit the man with a baton while he is seen trying to dodge the attack.

यह दो महिला सिपाही जिस बुजुर्ग का पिटायी कर रही है उनका नाम पांडेय जी है...कैमूर के एक प्राइवेट स्कूल में पिछले कई दशकों से पढ़ाते हैं... इनकी गलती सिर्फ इतनी थी की साईकिल से जा रहे थे गिर गए ...उठने में थोड़ी देर हो गयी ...@bihar_police इस बाबा ने अगर कोई गलती कर भी दिए होंगे pic.twitter.com/uMuxJYPctN — Mukesh singh (@Mukesh_Journo) January 21, 2023

Sources said Naval Kishore Pandey, who is over 70 years old, is a teacher at a private school in Kaimur district and was going home after school when his cycle skidded on a busy street. This led to a traffic jam behind him. Soon, two constables came and asked him to remove the cycle. The elderly man, however, struggled to lift the cycle.

This left the policewomen infuriated and they started beating him black and blue.

The whole incident of policewomen unleashing their canes on the elderly person was caught on camera. A video of the incident shows the two constables hitting him, while he tries to shield himself. Several blows land on his hands. He pleads with them to let him leave, but the two women continue to hit him and shout at him.

Surprisingly, despite being a busy road with people seen passing by, no one tried to stop the assault or help the elderly man. People are seen passing by casually.

The video has gone viral on social media and is drawing harsh criticism from netizens.

Delhi Women’s Commission (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also shared the video and tagged Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, demanding strict action against the cops.

Meanwhile, Bihar police tweeted that they have initiated action against the women police personnel.