Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 10

There is always some madness in love, but there is always some reason in madness. In a bizarre incident, Bihar villagers busted an electrician who used to cut power supply of village to meet his girlfriend in the guise of darkness.

People of Ganeshpur village in eastern Bihar’s Purnia district started witnessing frequent power cuts for two to three hours at a particular time of evening. The residents found this ironical as neighbouring villages remained illuminated during that time interval. After thoroughly probing the cause, villagers were scandalised to find that the electrician had been cutting power supply of village to meet his girlfriend in darkness.

To substantiate the incident further, villagers worked on a plan to catch the accused red-handed. When power supply of the village went off the next time, villagers gathered and reached local government school where they caught the couple.

Witnesses said the electrician was beaten up before being tonsured and paraded through the streets as punishment. The man told the villagers that he would cut the power supply whenever he wished to meet his girlfriend.

The villagers, however, got them married to each other.

“The man was married to the girl in the presence of the Sarpanch and other village council members,” villager Marar Ram Murmu told the local media on Thursday.

The police said they had not received any complaint so far. “We have come to know about the incident but will act once we receive a complaint,” local police station in-charge Vikas Kumar Azad said.