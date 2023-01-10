Electronics store in charge entertains homeless kids by putting their favourite cartoons on TV, netizens are all hearts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 10

There is no dearth of heartfelt video on social media which create profound emotional stir. From clips of people helping ‘deserving’ ones with monies to being magnanimous towards poor children, social media imparts good vibes at times. Adding to the account, story of an electronics store in charge has been making the rounds on social media.

The man entertains homeless kids everyday by letting them watch their favourite cartoons in TV set kept for display in the store.

A video in this context has been shared on Twitter by a user, Gautam Trivedi. “Store incharge let’s homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening,” he captioned the post.

Store incharge let's homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening. pic.twitter.com/ElOPGL61Fb — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) January 5, 2023

Unlike many shop owners, who often shoo away such kids, this store in charge lets them watch their favourite cartoons on YouTube every day.

Since being shared, the gratifying video has amassed over 7.8 lakh views. Netizens are unequivocally hailing the sweet gesture of the store keeper. Many are showering him with blessings for his magnanimity.

God bless them ❤️ — SIMZ SINGH (@thesimzsingh) January 6, 2023

Humanity exists ,God bless that guy — febin Francis🇮🇳 (@febinFr88544366) January 6, 2023

Now this is kind of news I love to see. What a nice gesture! — Dipak67 (@Dipak673) January 6, 2023

This is so loving💕 — Supriy Fale (@supriyfale) January 6, 2023

Kindness at its best..loads of love and blessings to the guy… — Swati Patel (@SwatiPa42848904) January 6, 2023

Wow wow wow....we need many people like that in todays world..what a gentle soul ❤️ — El Profesor 🇮🇳 (@AzadNebula) January 6, 2023

Dil jeetlia bhai ne ❤❤ — Mohammed Afroz ⬅️ (@AfrozM86) January 6, 2023

#social media