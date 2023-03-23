Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Chandigarh, March 23
Elon Musk is someone who could not afford to stay away from limelight owing to his peculiar tweets and ideas. From entering Twitter headquarters carrying a toilet sink with witty message—let that sink in— to sharing rib-tickling memes on distinct matters, Musk’s cult across social media platforms cannot be overlooked. In a fresh, the business magnate is in the news for blocking ‘God’ on Twitter.
Deliberating over how someone could block god? Well a Twitter page that goes by the name, The Tweet of God, shared a post with a screenshot of Musk’s profile. The picture shows that Musk has blocked the account. “I’m not back. Just couldn’t help but showing you this. The world’s richest, craziest, and pettiest man, everybody,” the post reads taking dig at the billionaire.
I’m not back.— God (Not a Parody, Actually God) (@TheTweetOfGod) March 21, 2023
Just couldn’t help but showing you this.
The world’s richest, craziest, and pettiest man, everybody. pic.twitter.com/Nw8M8HO9RJ
Since being shared, the post has amassed over 5.2 million views. Netizens are having a field day and they believe Musk is at loggerheads with god this time.
thats actually good. he’s playing god and doesnt want any competitors— Tokah 🏯 (@tokah0x) March 21, 2023
Musk blocked God???? 🤣 actually, that tracks - you are competing with his self imposed crown.— Unlearn16 (@unlearn16tweet) March 21, 2023
Lol what did you do?— Tahmineh Dehbozorgi (@DeTahmineh) March 21, 2023
But if you were back, that would be the second coming, right? 😂— Liz Nugent (@lizzienugent) March 21, 2023
thats actually good. he’s playing god and doesnt want any competitors— Tokah 🏯 (@tokah0x) March 21, 2023
well You made him, so You only have Yourself to blame— NÆ 🆑 (@tasteslikesalt) March 21, 2023
I guess Elon doesn't want to talk to a fake God (or a "real" one either).— Mark K 💎🙌🍁 (@mkryst70) March 21, 2023
He’s jealous.— jon shaw (@jonathanlshaw) March 23, 2023
Elon hates competition— DJ1P (@DJ1P2) March 21, 2023
C'mon back. It's not the same without you God— Jamie Roberts (@JamieRoberts_Oz) March 21, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chalk out Khalistan sympathiser’s escape route
Police release new footage; 'Waris Punjab De' chief spotted ...
Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail
The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...
Rahul Gandhi faces immediate disqualification from Lok Sabha over 2-year sentence in defamation case
Can’t keep defaming people, democracy and the country and ex...
Five points Congress will use to challenge Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in defamation case
Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi discusses legal strategy with Rahul ...
CJI to set up new Constitution Bench to hear petitions against polygamy, ‘nikah halala’
In 2017, top court declared practice of instant triple talaq...