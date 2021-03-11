Elon Musk now ‘wants’ to buy Coca-Cola to 'put cocaine back in it'; gets 2 million likes in first few hours

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 28

Elon Musk, in a series of funny tweets, joked that he will next buy Coca-Cola and "put the cocaine back in it".

Interestingly, the tweet received over 2.4 million likes and 399.7retweets in a few hours.

"Next I am buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," wrote Musk.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

The tweet comes after the Tech billionaire bought micro-blogging site Twitter. He also shared a screenshot that said: "Now I'm going to buy McDonald's and fix all of the ice cream machines." However, the Tesla CEO said it was unlikely he could make it happen." Listen, I can't do miracles OK," he told his followers.

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Kicks Red Bull’s ass! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Twitter on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at nearly $44 billion.