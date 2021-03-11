Elon Musk now ‘wants’ to buy Coca-Cola to 'put cocaine back in it'; gets 2 million likes in first few hours

Chandigarh, April 28
Elon Musk, in a series of funny tweets, joked that he will next buy Coca-Cola and "put the cocaine back in it".
Interestingly, the tweet received over 2.4 million likes and 399.7retweets in a few hours.
"Next I am buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," wrote Musk.
Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022
The tweet comes after the Tech billionaire bought micro-blogging site Twitter. He also shared a screenshot that said: "Now I'm going to buy McDonald's and fix all of the ice cream machines." However, the Tesla CEO said it was unlikely he could make it happen." Listen, I can't do miracles OK," he told his followers.
Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022
Kicks Red Bull’s ass!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022
Twitter on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at nearly $44 billion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors