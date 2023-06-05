Elon Musk reacts to viral AI-generated baby picture; Netizens love his hilarious response

San Francisco, June 5
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reacted to an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image, featuring him as a baby.
BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand pic.twitter.com/uvAkWI3FgT— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 3, 2023
Twitter user @alifarhat79 posted the AI-generated image of Musk as a baby and wrote, "BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand." To this, Musk replied, "Guys, I think I maybe took too much." Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.
While one user said, "Going to have a hard time reaching the gas pedal on your Tesla."
Another commented, "Now Elon will be like I want to buy Disney." Meanwhile, last week, Twitter CEO had hailed an AI-generated image of him dancing in an Indian attire, where his digital avatar was seen wearing a sherwani surrounded by people in traditional dresses.
Musk's AI-generated image in a sherwani left several Indian Twitter users in awe.
While one user said, "@elonmusk dancing on kala chasma! Let's sink it!" posted one Musk follower," another posted, "Magical country with some amazing traditions."
@elonmusk dancing on kala chasma! Let’s sink it!— Bittiger.bab ✨ Web3 influenceer (@BittigerCrypto) June 3, 2023
