Elon Musk says 2-year-old son followed by 'crazy stalker'; tweets video of accused asking if ‘anyone recognises the person or car’

December 15

Twitter head Elon Musk on Thursday revealed that a car carrying his two-year-old son X was followed by a "crazy stalker" last night.

He added that the stalker blocked the car from moving and climbed on the bonnet.

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood.



Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

He also posted a video saying: “Anyone recognize this person or car?”

Musk said that legal action was being taken against Sweeney. Twitter recently suspended 20-year-old Jack Sweeney's account dedicated to tracking Musk's private jet.

Twitter has suspended the account that was tracking the movements of CEO Elon Musk's private plane, and Musk claimed that he is taking legal action against the account's owner.

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old college student and aviation enthusiast, created the @ElonJet account, which provided regular updates on flights of Musk by using publicly available data.

Musk on Thursday said: "legal action is being taken against Sweeney and organisations who supported harm to my family," arguing it put his son at risk.

"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info." Even Sweeney's personal account got suspended from the micro-blogging platform along with the other tracking accounts that he created.

On November 7, Musk claimed that the account was a "personal safety risk" but he will not suspend it as a part of his "commitment to free speech." In January, Musk had offered Sweeney $5,000 to remove the Twitter bot tracking the movements of his private plane.

Meanwhile, in February, Musk had blocked Sweeney on the micro-blogging platform. Later, Sweeney said he had created 16 automated Twitter accounts, or bots, similar to @ElonJet to follow jets owned by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (@GatesJet), Amazon's Jeff Bezos, the billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban and the rapper Drake.

