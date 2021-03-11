Elon Musk shares cartoon on freeing Twitter's blue bird from a cage, users react

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a cartoon showing him free Twitter's iconic blue bird from a cage.

The caricature Musk shared is amid the Twitter acquisition deal being put on hold.

The Tesla chief executive tweeted on May 13 that the $44 billion acquisition was "temporarily on hold" while he sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on Twitter.

Below are a few reactions:

despite all my rage i am still just a bird in a cage — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 28, 2022