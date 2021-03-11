Elon Musk shares cartoon on freeing Twitter's blue bird from a cage, users react

Chandigarh, May 28
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a cartoon showing him free Twitter's iconic blue bird from a cage.
The caricature Musk shared is amid the Twitter acquisition deal being put on hold.
The Tesla chief executive tweeted on May 13 that the $44 billion acquisition was "temporarily on hold" while he sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on Twitter.
Below are a few reactions:
May 28, 2022
despite all my rage i am still just a bird in a cage— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 28, 2022
Please do it ... but we must first know the number of fake accounts, I think it is close to 20%@elonmusk— Mohammed Al arab محمد العرب (@malarab1) May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
May 28, 2022
