Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch

Elon Musk’s name goes synonymously with that of controversy.

Ever since the billionaire has acquired Twitter, he keeps making headlines and trending on the micro-blogging site more than any other person or happenings around the world.

The latest reason for the ‘Chief Twit’ jumping on the bandwagon is a tweet made in Hindi.

Twitterati was amused after reading a tweet in the lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ after it came from Musk’s account but here’s a catch.

The tweet wasn’t actually from his verified account, rather a parody account of Ian Woolford, an American-Australian Hindi professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne.

His tweets caused a stir as he posted a majority of them using Hindi catchphrases. He even managed to replicate Musk’s profile by impersonating his Twitter name, display picture and his bio citing ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’.

A series of his Hindi tweets prompted hilarious reactions from users as the tweets went viral. His account, however, was later suspended.

