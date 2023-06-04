Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

ANI
Washington, June 4
Elon Musk has been in the limelight for quite some time now. Recently an AI-generated picture of the SpaceX owner has gone viral on social media which even caught the billionaire's own interest.
The picture was created using Midjourney and showcased Elon Musk as an Indian groom, donning a golden sherwani and embracing the grandeur of a desi celebration. The AI-generated pics also depicted him dancing with wedding guests, striking regal poses and even riding a horse.
A midjourney art of Elon Musk in an Indian attire is going viral in India. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LD1KuIAHET— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 3, 2023
Soon after the picture went viral on social media, Musk himself noticed it and shared his reaction.
Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "I Love It," followed by Indian flag emoticons.
🇮🇳 I love it! 🇮🇳— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023
Users were happy to see his appreciation for the AI-generated depiction of himself in traditional Indian attire.
"Looks good on you," a fan commented.
A user wrote, "i think elon should switch his career to lifestyle influencer."
Meanwhile, Musk has yet again claimed his position as the world's richest person after beating the CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of Thursday, Musk's net worth was about USD 192 billion, with Arnault's USD 187 billion.
Tesla chief Musk is back on top of the list of wealthiest persons after shares of Arnault's firm fell over 2 per cent in the latest trade.
The rise in Musk's wealth can also be partly attributed to the latest surge in Tesla stock prices. They rose about 89 per cent so far in 2023, data showed.
Musk and Arnault have been neck-and-neck on the list of the richest people.
In December 2022, Bernard Arnault reportedly overtook the Tesla head when he was in the second spot for more than two months. Musk reclaimed again in late February.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified’, Railway Minister on Odisha train tragedy
Ashwini Vaishnaw said the focus right now is on the restorat...
Odisha train accident: Team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi, other central hospitals rushed to provide medical aid to injured
The team is carrying medicines and heavy critical care equip...
‘Our family is devastated’: 3 brothers from West Bengal lose lives in Odisha train accident
Were travelling from Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to ...
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years
The passport given to Mehbooba is valid till May 31, 2033
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "I Love It," followed by Indi...