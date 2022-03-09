‘Embracing etiquette’; Hyderabad based restaurant offering discounts just by using words like ‘Please’ and ‘Thank You’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 9

To promote good manners and etiquettes among customers, a restaurant in Telangana ‘s Hyderabad offers ‘courtesy discounts’, for just being nice and respectful. The discounts of up to Rs 35 can be grabbed just by using words like ‘thank you’, ‘please’, and ‘have a nice day’ to the staff of restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant said that the practice would encourage customers and staff to be cordial. One of the owners, AK Solanki, said, “Common manners have become very unusual, and we are trying to bring back that culture in a very small way,” reported a newspaper.

The restaurant has also put up boards depicting the menu and further ways to claim discounts. A vegetarian thali costs Rs 165 but with a “thali please”, you will only have to pay Rs 150. If someone adds greetings and says “Good Afternoon”, then Rs 30 will further be deducted from the price.

More the courtesies, more the discounts, A K Solanky and Sanjeev Kumar Blake, the managing partners of restaurant said in a press release. “This will not only encourage customers to be more polite, but it is putting a smile on their faces too,” said Solanky.

“The restaurant business is routine and repetitive. The staff is busy, performing myriad tasks due to which sometimes they may not serve customers to their satisfaction. It may annoy guests. This is an initiative that I have seen in the west. It breaks unpleasantness and will help forge food relationships and cultivate a win-win culture,” added Blake.

In addition, the restaurant has another initiative called ‘Elder the Better’. This is an exclusive offer for the senior citizens, to encourage them to come to the restaurant. The scheme can be availed upon eating with an elderly person and the discount will be equal to elderly person’s age.