 Employee changes everybody’s password after quitting job; says ‘they treated me like a doormat’, her sweet revenge : The Tribune India

Employee changes everybody’s password after quitting job; says ‘they treated me like a doormat’, her sweet revenge

Photo for representation only.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 21

A great workplace is not just about the company, but also about the people you work with.

Good companies try to meet their employees' financial, mental, physical and emotional needs, but if the environment is toxic, it becomes impossible to work even if you are paid well.

Bad managers or unsupportive collegues can get you into depression and stress.

Recently, a woman, on Reddit, shared how being the only woman in a team led to her ill-treatment.

She took a sweet revenge at her managers by changing their password and messing with the restaurant's database.

"I don’t even care that this was immature and petty of me. I can’t stress how awfully I was treated in this job, and how the entire team joined in on it. I was the only woman on the team so it could’ve been that but I don’t want to play the gender card. I was never rude to these guys. I’m not too fond of confrontation so I used to be a doormat. I was afraid to rock the boat, so I just accepted how I was treated," the woman wrote.

She said that a week after quitting her job, she still had access to her manager account and decided to change the password, whichwoulddirectly hamper the login credentials for others.

"One evening, I went home for the night and never went back. I got various calls from them all on WhatsApp asking why I hadn’t shown up and I ignored it. I couldn’t face talking on the phone to them because I was already very upset from the evening before."

"A week after I quit my job I realised I was still logged into my manager's account and he hadn't changed the password. This account was basically the restaurant's entire database. I decided to change the email to a fake one I'd made, and then I changed everyone's password so they couldn't access it," she added.

Adding that, she had no idea what happened after that, as they never connected her and she refrained from going to that part of the city.

The post got the Internet attention with many supporting her while others criticising.

