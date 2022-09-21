Engineers say 'Kya itne bure hain hum' after viral matrimonial ad asks software engineers to refrain from calling

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 21

Matrimonial advertisements come with all kinds of specific demands. However, a ‘groom-wanted’ ad in particular with a clear ‘no for software engineers’ has left netizens in splits.

In the old-school ‘demanding’ advertisement listed in an undated newspaper, a “24/155 fair MBA beautiful girl from Rich Family Business Background” is looking for a groom. The requirements for the prospective groom include him being either an “IAS/IPS, a working doctor, or an industrialist, from the same caste”.

Despite having particular professional demands and casteist claims, the family doesn’t wish to entertain proposals from software engineers as the ad explicitly mentions “Software engineers kindly do not call”.

The picture of the bizarre ad was posted on Twitter by businessman Samir Arora with the caption, 'Future of IT does not look so sound'.

Future of IT does not look so sound. pic.twitter.com/YwCsiMbGq2 — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 16, 2022

The additional clause with an odd preference grabbed eyeballs and made the ad go viral.

Looking at the ad, the whole country's future doesn't look so sound. — Ashutosh Vishwakarma (@aashutoshaawara) September 16, 2022

Twitterati had a field day over the absurd discrimination against software engineers. Take a look:

Kya itne bure hai hum Engineers — Shariq Zahid (@Knuckles1O1) September 16, 2022

Kal Engineer day tha or Aaj phir se Engineers Jaleel ho gaye https://t.co/1HIfWZJx3a — Rahul Sharma (@rahul95_sharma) September 16, 2022

😂 think about mechanical

no scope left https://t.co/Y8XG1SrmEk — aakash dubey (@akaydubey) September 17, 2022

Even Big Data Engineers not allowed? What about Data Scientists, IOT Engineers, and Blockchain experts? https://t.co/bXMJTwnrzR — Achint Arora (@AroraAchint) September 16, 2022

MBA people know how difficult it is to sell IT services — Chintan Kanabar (@ChintanKanabar5) September 16, 2022

Thank god, I got married 11 years ago! — Bharat Trader 🇮🇳 (@BharatTrader) September 16, 2022

Unfortunately or fortunately these software engineers earns more than a IAS/IPS and can change their job if they don't like their boss 😁 — Ranit (@ronixe009) September 16, 2022

Rich class looking for same caste, and those corporate, elites, educated people come and say where is Casteism !! — Rajeev R (@RajeevNtweet) September 16, 2022

Considering the number of engineers the country produces every year, hopes are still high for the bachelors who are mechanical or civil engineers.

