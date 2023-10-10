'Enter If You Dare': NASA shares satellite image of one of 2 active volcanoes around Antarctica

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 10

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared a satellite image of Deception Island, one of the only places in the world where a ship can sail directly into the centre of an active volcano.

Taking to Instagram, NASA shared the image of the island. Located off the Antarctic Peninsula, it is one of the two active volcanoes around Antarctica and has erupted more than 20 times since the 19th century.

The island is shaped like a horseshoe and the land is rocky and mountainous with white snow on some peaks. There is an opening at the bottom where ships can sail into the blue waters of the harbour in the middle of the island.

The photo shared by the American space agency was taken back in March 2018.

Taking to the comments section of the post, netizens expressed their views about the island.

A user said, “Looks like a GTA Map.”

Another user wrote, “Why is the one side so straight? Is that a natural occurrence or man made?”

Another wrote, “If you look at Google Maps Street View there, you can find penguins on a spure of the trek. So adorable.”

“That’s terrifying. When are we going?” read another comment.

