Esha Deol brutally trolled over her 'lip job' on her visit to Mathura during Hema Malini’s campaigning

Chandigarh, April 23
Esha Deol, accompanied by her sister Ahana Deol, recently visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.
This comes at a time when their mother Hema Malini is campaigning in Mathura for the 2024 Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mathura constituency Hema Malini's daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol visit Mathura.— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024
Actress Esha Deol says, "...This place has developed a lot. The heritage and tourism are maintained and preserved here... There are a lot of supporters… pic.twitter.com/dGNNeyR7TD
According to a video that the news agency ANI shared on X, Esha Deol shared her views on the development in Mathura, highlighting the preservation of heritage and tourism in the region.
However, the video stirred a different kind of reaction among netizens. Social media users expressed disappointment and shock over Esha’s alleged lip job, diverting attention from her political commentary.
One of the users wrote, “Once upon a time, Esha Deol looked beautiful. What happened to her now?” Another added, “Why do I feel like a dog has bitten Esha Deol on her lips????” A third comment said, “That’s how you shouldn’t do a lip job.”
