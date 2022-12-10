Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 10

Flamboyant Indian batter Virat Kohli and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have become topic of discussion on social media platforms for a peculiar reason. Even though the duo aren’t related with each other in any form, people have pointed out how Kohli proved Mann’s statement contradictory by hitting a century just after few hours of latter’s address at an event.

Bhagwant Mann on Saturday attended a news channel’s conclave and upon being asked about his party’s performance in Gujarat Assembly polls he quoted Virat Kohli’s example and said even the cricketer doesn’t hit century on daily basis. He said the cricketer too had to witness low phase at times.

The time Mann was speaking at the conclave, India was playing against Bangladesh in an ODI match. It was only then that Virat Kohli made his 44th ODI century and perhaps proved Mann wrong for at least the when latter made the statement.

