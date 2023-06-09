Ever imagined snow-clad Jodhpur, well see these mesmerizing AI-generated pictures which have stunned Internet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

When we talk about Jodhpur or even Rajasthan State as a whole, harsh and chilling summers are quite apparent with temperature easily crossing 45 degrees Celsius but have you even imagined a snow-clad city in the Thar Desert area of Rajasthan. Well it possible thorough wonders which have been of late rampant across through artificial intelligence.

In a Reddit post getting viral, a user imagined how Jodhpur would look had there been snowfall. “Jodhpur covered with snow (Created by Bing AI)” wrote Redditor @ezio98475 while sharing four pictures of the city's houses and forts covered in snow.

The post was shared two days back and has accumulated over 1,300 likes. Netizens are absolutely enthralled over the unprecedented photos of the city, which they perhaps never imagined.

