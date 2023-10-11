Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

Chandigarh, October 11
Mia Khalifa, ex-adult film actress, on October 7 stirred up controversy with her comments on X regarding the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.
Khalifa tweeted: “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal.”
Khalifa's post, which was deleted later, didn't go down well with social media users. The implications were so grave that she ended up losing a business deal with Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro.
This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage taking is truly gross. No words can… https://t.co/ez4BEtNzj4— Todd Shapiro (@iamToddyTickles) October 8, 2023
Shapiro announced her immediate termination from the arrangement.
“This is such a horrendous tweet, Mia Khalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage-taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance. We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it's too late for you,” Shapiro tweeted.
