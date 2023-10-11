 Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

Mia Khalifa



Chandigarh, October 11

Mia Khalifa, ex-adult film actress, on October 7 stirred up controversy with her comments on X regarding the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. 

Khalifa tweeted: “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal.”

Khalifa's post, which was deleted later, didn't go down well with social media users. The implications were so grave that she ended up losing a business deal with Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro.

Shapiro announced her immediate termination from the arrangement.

“This is such a horrendous tweet, Mia Khalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage-taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance. We need humans to come together, especially in the face of tragedy. I pray for you to become a better person. However, it clearly seems like it's too late for you,” Shapiro tweeted.


 

 

#Canada #Israel #Palestine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra returns from US to kickstart new film, seeks blessings and good wishes

3
Diaspora

Californian Sikh pleads guilty to sword attack during Yuba City parade

4
World

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

5
Punjab

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on October 20-21

6
India

Supreme Court to CBI: Why didn't you oppose bail to Chanda Kochhar, Deepak?

7
India

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Supreme Court to begin final hearing on challenge to Electoral Bonds Scheme on October 31

8
Punjab

Raghav Chadha moves Supreme Court against his suspension from Rajya Sabha

9
Punjab

Asian games: Punjab reward less than Haryana's , players upset

10
India

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

Top News

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan's Sialkot

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan: Reports

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reports the weekend death tol...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

Challenging these leaders for a debate once again on Novembe...

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the 30kg heroin r...


Cities

View All

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Paddy farmers fear rain damage to crop, may opt for early harvesting

Guru Nanak Dev University Dean quits

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs’ houses over govt ‘inaction’ against drug menace

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs' houses over govt 'inaction' against drug menace

Basmati sells for record Rs 5,005/qtl in Bathinda

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

Chandigarh: PGI blaze survivors recall tales of horror

Chandigarh may allow registration of petrol two-wheelers

Punjab Govt books Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre for open debate with Opposition leaders

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Work on Faridabad section of e-way to take months: Officials

Delhi L-G gives prosecution nod for Arundhati Roy, JK ex-prof Sheikh Showkat Hussain

Probing corruption case, ED conducts raid on MLA Amanatullah’s residence

Drunk employees ‘molest’ guard, committee to probe

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Jalandhar resident held with heroin

Hoshiarpur youth dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Canada

Elderly farmer drowns in deluged rly underbridge

Stubble fires: Challenge lies ahead for Agri Dept

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Theft of LED bulbs, poles on Southern Bypass continues

25-bed free dialysis facility to come up at Jawaddi

Missing Link-2 project: GLADA gets nod to build approach roads to ROB

Ward Watch: Dharampura street no.1 residents rue civic body’s apathy

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Officials under scanner over relaying of road

Experts: Mental well-being fundamental human right

Pressure horns continue to irritate Patiala residents

Three bodies pulled out of Badi Nadi