Ex-Student stabbed teacher 101 times to avenge 30 years old humiliation

Chandigarh, March 20
A 37-year-old Belgian man, Gunter Uwents, admitted that he stabbed his teacher 101 times, as he faced humiliation from her during his childhood, in primary school. According to Belgian prosecutors, he confessed the crime that he committed in November 2020, as reported by The Guardian. While making his confession, the man said that he had never got over comments Maria Verlinden, 59, his then teacher in the 1990s, made against him when he was seven years old.
Meanwhile, he claimed that he could not resist when he last visited her in November 2020 in the village of Noorderwijk, near Antwerp. He stabbed her 101 times and she died in her kitchen.
As per the Guardian, the case remained unsolved for almost 16 months despite police collecting DNA samples from the murder spot. The victim’s husband also made public appeal for witnesses. The purse of victim and the cash inside it remained intact which suggested that the case is not of violent robbery. But in March last year, Uwents admitted the crime before his friend who alerted the police, prosecutors said. Uwents was arrested on March 13
Lut Verlinden, 62, the victim’s sister, who also taught Uwents in the 1990s, said“We are all confused. I have contacted all former colleagues with whom Gunter studied, but no one couldremember an incident between him and Maria.”She added, “Gunter was always a quiet, introverted boy.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case
IGP Gursharan Singh Sandhu will supervise the new four-membe...
Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers
MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...
Biren Singh named chief minister of Manipur for second term
BJP returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the ...
Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue
Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition