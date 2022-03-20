Ex-Student stabbed teacher 101 times to avenge 30 years old humiliation

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 20

A 37-year-old Belgian man, Gunter Uwents, admitted that he stabbed his teacher 101 times, as he faced humiliation from her during his childhood, in primary school. According to Belgian prosecutors, he confessed the crime that he committed in November 2020, as reported by The Guardian. While making his confession, the man said that he had never got over comments Maria Verlinden, 59, his then teacher in the 1990s, made against him when he was seven years old.

Meanwhile, he claimed that he could not resist when he last visited her in November 2020 in the village of Noorderwijk, near Antwerp. He stabbed her 101 times and she died in her kitchen.

As per the Guardian, the case remained unsolved for almost 16 months despite police collecting DNA samples from the murder spot. The victim’s husband also made public appeal for witnesses. The purse of victim and the cash inside it remained intact which suggested that the case is not of violent robbery. But in March last year, Uwents admitted the crime before his friend who alerted the police, prosecutors said. Uwents was arrested on March 13

Lut Verlinden, 62, the victim’s sister, who also taught Uwents in the 1990s, said“We are all confused. I have contacted all former colleagues with whom Gunter studied, but no one couldremember an incident between him and Maria.”She added, “Gunter was always a quiet, introverted boy.”