Facing cash crunch to take girlfriend for date, fan seeks Rs 300 from cricketer Amit Mishra, spinner sends Rs 500 instead; Netizens pour blessings, memes

Chandigarh, September 30
Former Indian leg spinner Amit Mishra is trending across social media platforms after he surprised his fan with a kind gesture. The fan asked Mishra for Rs 300 online transfer as he wanted to take his girlfriend for a spin. Complying with the request, the cricketer instead sent Rs 500, adding cherry on the cake.
As Mishra retweeted a video of ongoing legends cricket series, a user randomly asked him for the favour sharing his UPI details. Within minutes, Mishra sent Rs 500 and shared the screenshot on his Twitter.
“Done, all the best for your date,” Mishra captioned the tweet.
Done, all the best for your date. 😅 https://t.co/KuH7afgnF8 pic.twitter.com/nkwZM4FM2u— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 29, 2022
Since the information of the incident passed into the public domain, netizens are hailing the cricketer for his gesture. Many others too have laid out their monetary demands before Mishra. Few, however, started a meme fest.
Wow sir he won't forget that— sriram (@SriramPotluri) September 29, 2022
September 29, 2022
East or West Amit Bhai is the Best.— Knight Rider (@iKnightRider19) September 29, 2022
Yeh hote bade dil ke Cricketers !! 😂
mujhe bhi 1000 dedo, coaching ki fees bharni hai 🤌😭— कटप्पा (@Katappa00) September 29, 2022
People in replies 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/R2Dvp1rOTG— MSDIAN 🦁🇮🇳 (@MSD_077) September 29, 2022
Sir mujhe ek bandi hi dila do paise mai khud arrange kr lunga— 👾 (@iMadUnicorn) September 29, 2022
Now people in your reply section pic.twitter.com/SMJ6Owkc6E— Rahul Shrivastava 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Rahulshrivstava) September 29, 2022
