‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

Chandigarh, May 29
An AI-generated phone conversation between AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has surfaced online drawing mixed reactions from netizens.
दिल्ली— Sudheer Pandey(मोदी का परिवार ) (@SudhirPandey_IN) May 24, 2024
स्वाति मालिवाल और ध्रुव राठी का बिडियो हुआ वायरल
स्वाति मालिवाल ने ध्रुव राठी को आप के कहने बिडियो नही बनाने को कहा
केजरीवाल और सुनिता के कहने पर हुआ पिटाई
घ्रूव बिपक्ष के एजेंडे पर बनाता है बिडियो pic.twitter.com/gwaecsSanf
In the “fake” clip, which has gone insanely viral, Maliwal can be heard explaining to Rathee how she was assaulted in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita, and also requesting Rathee not to make a video on it.
The two then go on to discuss whether Rathee's 'payments' were coming in time. Raghav Chadda was also mentioned in the clip.
A user on X shared the AI-generated audio with a Hindi caption.
"Video of Swati Maliwal and Dhruv Rathee goes viral. Swati Maliwal asked Dhruv Rathee not to make the video on your request. The beating happened at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal. Dhruv Rathee makes videos on the agenda of the opposition."
Swati Maliwal had on May 13 alleged that she was attacked by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, at the Chief Minister's residence.
The Delhi police arrested Kumar on May 18. Kumar has, however, denied the allegation and written to the Delhi Police for registering an FIR on his complaint too.
Following this, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee made a video on the incident.
AAP vs Swati Maliwal Controversy Explained in 2 mins— Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) May 22, 2024
👇 pic.twitter.com/uuqXyYbeCX
