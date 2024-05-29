‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

An AI-generated phone conversation between AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has surfaced online drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

दिल्ली

स्वाति मालिवाल और ध्रुव राठी का बिडियो हुआ वायरल

स्वाति मालिवाल ने ध्रुव राठी को आप के कहने बिडियो नही बनाने को कहा

केजरीवाल और सुनिता के कहने पर हुआ पिटाई

घ्रूव बिपक्ष के एजेंडे पर बनाता है बिडियो pic.twitter.com/gwaecsSanf — Sudheer Pandey(मोदी का परिवार ) (@SudhirPandey_IN) May 24, 2024

In the “fake” clip, which has gone insanely viral, Maliwal can be heard explaining to Rathee how she was assaulted in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita, and also requesting Rathee not to make a video on it.

The two then go on to discuss whether Rathee's 'payments' were coming in time. Raghav Chadda was also mentioned in the clip.

A user on X shared the AI-generated audio with a Hindi caption.

"Video of Swati Maliwal and Dhruv Rathee goes viral. Swati Maliwal asked Dhruv Rathee not to make the video on your request. The beating happened at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal. Dhruv Rathee makes videos on the agenda of the opposition."

Swati Maliwal had on May 13 alleged that she was attacked by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, at the Chief Minister's residence.

The Delhi police arrested Kumar on May 18. Kumar has, however, denied the allegation and written to the Delhi Police for registering an FIR on his complaint too.

Following this, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee made a video on the incident.

AAP vs Swati Maliwal Controversy Explained in 2 mins



👇 pic.twitter.com/uuqXyYbeCX — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) May 22, 2024

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajya Sabha