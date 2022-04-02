Fan expresses grief during match as his girlfriend left him because of Virat Kohli, see viral picture

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 2

During the match between Bangalore and Kolkata on Wednesday, a Virat Kohli fan was seen flaunting a placard saying, ’My Girlfriend Left Me, B’coz I Have More Time For VIRAT Than Her.’

What a funny poster

My girlfriend left me because I have more time for virat than her . pic.twitter.com/pwAwhLnyQt — Kunal kumar (@Viratkohli18457) March 31, 2022

The camera man during the match caught sight of this unique fan, who regarded Kohli as reason of his separation with his girlfriend.

After this fan was noticed in stands, his picture is doing rounds on internet and netizens are hailing his passion towards cricket and immense love for the cricketer.