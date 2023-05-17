‘Fan to cool off’: Amitabh Bachchan shares video of man putting his braid to full use as he walks down the street

Chandigarh, May 17
Bollywood’s mega star Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media. His content at times if full of wit and humour.
In a recent video that he has posted on Instagram, a man could be seen walking down the street with a bag in his hand. As he strolls, his hair braided makes circular motion, resembling movement of a fan.
“in the heat of the day .. he carries his own fan to cool off,” Amitabh captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 7 lakh likes.
Netizens are in splits over the video and are finding it pretty amusing. Celebrities including, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shamita Shetty dropped their reactions on his post.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka to get new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours, says Congress as deadlock continues
Party leaders have been asked to not issue statements on lea...
Manipur violence: Supreme Court castigates HC judge, says he did not correct his orders on quota to Meiteis
Tribals are opposing reservation to the Meiteis following Ma...
Karnataka cliffhanger—the suspense continues
Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, why is it a difficult choice for...
Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development
Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...
Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87
A British national, he died in London