‘Fan to cool off’: Amitabh Bachchan shares video of man putting his braid to full use as he walks down the street

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 17

Bollywood’s mega star Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media. His content at times if full of wit and humour.

In a recent video that he has posted on Instagram, a man could be seen walking down the street with a bag in his hand. As he strolls, his hair braided makes circular motion, resembling movement of a fan.

“in the heat of the day .. he carries his own fan to cool off,” Amitabh captioned the post.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 7 lakh likes.

Netizens are in splits over the video and are finding it pretty amusing. Celebrities including, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shamita Shetty dropped their reactions on his post.

