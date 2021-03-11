Fans conjecture as actor Sonu Sood drops hint at starting ‘something big’ in a cryptic tweet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 5

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s enigmatic tweet has left his fans bamboozled about actor’s next move. The Dabangg actor has put out a tweet on Sunday, which dropped hints at his new venture. “Time to come together. Making India proud! 2 Days to go…,” the actor captioned his tweet. The text alongside Sonu’s photo in tweet reads, “2 days to go. Starting something big on June 7th.”

However, a source indicated at actor’s probable entry in Hollywood industry. An industry insider said Sonu has got an offer from a big Hollywood production house. He, though, had earlier acted in a Hollywood flick Kung Fu Yoga along with Jackie Chan. Sonu’s team, nevertheless, has refuted any such development.

While some fans believe it could be Hollywood advance, others assume the actor could make his political debut too. As the actor himself revealed before media that he has been offered tickets from various political parties, the likelihood of him joining politics cannot be set aside.

A section of his fans also believe that he has been chosen for certain big award and that Sonu will make the announcement about it soon.

