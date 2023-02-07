‘Father of the year’: Dad enacts dance steps for daughter performing at school annual function, father-daughter bond wins hearts

Chandigarh, February 7
It’s a well-established fact that dads are best cheerleaders for their daughters. From bearing all tantrums to overruling mothers’ decisions at times, fathers are considered as best gifts a daughter could ever ask for. A video, as testimony, has been making the rounds on Twitter where a father could be seen narrating dance moves to his daughter performing on stage at the annual function of her school.
The video has been shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra, who is an IPS officer.
And the #FatherOfTheYear Award goes to... 😅 pic.twitter.com/iqDyp4Fqkr— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 7, 2023
The video shows the man sitting among spectators in front of the stage watching his daughter perform at annual function event in latter’s school. As the lad forgets steps while dancing, he could be seen enacting the moves for her to follow. He makes sure his daughter doesn’t forget the moves.
Since being shared, the heart-warming video has amassed over 83,000 views. Netizens are all hearts as they discuss father-daughter relationship.
too cute....😍😍— Rajesh Ahuja 'राजेश' (@RajeshAhujaa_) February 7, 2023
😍😍✌️👍👌— Neeraj Yadav Advocate O+ (@neerajbarotha) February 7, 2023
😀👏— YUSUF अली KHAN (@writeryak) February 7, 2023
♥️♥️♥️— PADMA-PADMAPV. (@padma_padmapv) February 7, 2023
Awwww so wonderful just unbelievable. Love this dedication of a father .Good luck— DrAnita Benjamin (@DranitaBenjamin) February 7, 2023
Respect ❤— Sniper 🇮🇳 (@Mirutunjay12364) February 7, 2023
Father is The unsung hero of children's progress and success!— Rajdeep Lakhani (@RajdeepLakhani) February 7, 2023
