Father-son duo celebrates after buying second-hand bicycle, see heartfelt video

Chandigarh, May 21
The definition of happiness is different for everyone. Some people find joy in small feats while others are not satisfied even after accomplishing milestones. A viral video of a little boy, celebrating after his father brings home a second-hand bicycle, is testimony to how joy doesn’t have a threshold.
The video has been shared on Twitter by an IAS Officer, Awanish Sharan. “It’s just a second-hand bicycle. Look at the joy on their faces. Their expression says, they have bought a New Mercedes Benz,” the caption of the post reads.
It’s just a second-hand bicycle. Look at the joy on their faces. Their expression says, they have bought a New Mercedes Benz.❤️ pic.twitter.com/e6PUVjLLZW— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 21, 2022
The video shows a little child celebrating and jumping out of joy while his father garlands the second-hand bicycle that he has bought. The father-son duo later worship the bicycle and sprinkle water over it, as a sign of custom in Hindu culture.
Since being shared, the video has garnered over 3 lakh views. Netizens seem to be delighted by the heart-warming video of father-son duo.
खुशियों की कोई कीमत नहीं होती सर 🙏— ARCHIT ANAND (@architanand1976) May 21, 2022
No words that can express their feelings in words— saurabh kumar (@Saurabh0414517) May 21, 2022
Priceless ❤️❤️❤️— Amit Mishra (@amitmishra2212) May 21, 2022
Very true... money can't buy the happiness.— jagat jani (@jagatjaani) May 21, 2022
Real happiness— Bhawani (@ChopraBS1) May 21, 2022
