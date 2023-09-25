First picture of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha as married couple surfaces online

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 25

Photo of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra as a married couple has surfaced on the Internet.

The two got married on Sunday evening at a luxury hotel in Udipur. Only close friends and family were present.

Paparazzi could satisfy themselves with only long-distance shots, such as those of Raghav enjoying a boat ride on Lake Pichola.

The 'jaimala' and 'pheras' took place around 4.30 pm.

The guests included Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh and Sania Mirza.

The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the 'vidaai', the song 'Dilwale dulhaniya le jayengey' picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was played.

For the wedding, Parineeti wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra; Raghav was styled by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. With inputs from IANS

#Parineeti Chopra #Raghav Chadha #Rajya Sabha