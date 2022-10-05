Flipkart faces netizen’s ire over uncanny cancellations, app glitches; #FlipkartDoglaHai, #flipkartscam trends on Twitter

Chandigarh, October 5
E-commerce companies always lay out alluring offers ahead of festive seasons every year. As we witness onset of festive month October, online selling websites, like every year, have come up with massive discounts on variety of products. Amid this markdown, Twitter is trending with #FlipkartDoglaHai and #flipkartscam as buyers are witnessing glitches and blocking of accounts.
Many users complained that their orders got cancelled even after the whole process was materialised. Few also complained that company was not adhering to its policy of return and replacement of products by turning down such requests on their application.
Now everyone has become aware that this kind of action should not happen.#flipkartscam @flipkartsupport @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/kKgOHGhYRm— MahendraPabusar (@MahendraPabusar) October 5, 2022
@jagograhakjago— Indrajit FC 🇮🇳 (@indrajitfc) October 5, 2022
Cheated by @Flipkart @flipkartsupport
Giving fake pickup promise.
No one contacted for pickup from last 7 days status is waiting for product pickup.@consumerforum_ kindly take action against #flipkartscam pic.twitter.com/4O9d7sGOSq
Flipkart ko sabhi log milkar play Store par rating gira de or comment me likh de #FlipkartDoglaHai #flipkartscam , unity me power hai , sabhi logo ke cancelled order mil jayenge , #jaghoocustomer pic.twitter.com/CSRSAarza0— Ritik Soni (@ritiksoni05) October 5, 2022
#flipkartscam #FlipkartDoglaHai— राजस्थान भर्ती (@gpsaini33) October 5, 2022
i ordered and after two days i found that flipkart cancel my order without any information. pic.twitter.com/XgSFYptceg
I had placed an Fastrack Watch it has to be delivered by today but no response from the Flipkart Team— Vinay Kushaal (@vinaykushaal) October 5, 2022
Order No OD226139484672939000
I need it by Today.@Flipkart @flipkartsupport #flipkartscam #FlipkartDoglaHai
Order Wallpaper on 30th sept, Delivery Man came with some Liquid type material or may be refined oil. I refuse to take that parcel coz its no return order. There is marriage at my home on 6 & coz of @flipkartsupport my wall looking suck#flipkartsucks— Suban (@khan_soban) October 5, 2022
#flipkartscam pic.twitter.com/At6y44qzMM
Many however initiated a meme fest over the pandemonium.
Flipkart cancelling orders & blocking accounts be like: #FlipkartDoglaHaipic.twitter.com/ij6H2HAPDX— Patel Meet (@mn_google) October 3, 2022
#FlipkartDoglaHai #fake— Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) October 3, 2022
#flipkartscam #FlipkartDoglaHai Whenever I placed order on Flipkart
Flipkart be like 😁 pic.twitter.com/9aSaXp6FLe
Welcome in New World -#FlipkartDoglaHai#flipkartscam#FlipkartDoglaHai pic.twitter.com/5XIPlqAsqB— K D Himanshu (@K_D_himanshu) October 5, 2022
