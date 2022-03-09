Flipkart’s message on Women’s Day draws flak for promoting stereotypes, apologises later

Chandigarh, March 9
International Women’s Day was celebrated across the globe on Tuesday, celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. In the celebration across, women were also seen holding placards and banners to claim equal stake in everything. The movement also gave a call “Break the Bias”. However, in India, Flipkart’s message, wishing International Women’s Day, has drawn flak when the e-commerce site asks people to buy kitchen appliances at lower price to celebrate the occasion.
“Dear Customer, This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from Rs299,” a promotional text message from the company said.
Can you spot the problem here? pic.twitter.com/MVWA8so9p7— Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) March 8, 2022
Soon after the message went viral, Flipkart was massively slammed for upholding the bias. Netizens found it offensive and strongly objected to the content of message.
@Flipkart Go and hire someone with balanced mind— Deepti Bhatt (@DeeptiBhatt21) March 8, 2022
Disgusting :((— Neel X (@the_neel_xx) March 8, 2022
Very few will post this👇 pic.twitter.com/6xvwpfkeqq— AlkaSahu (@AggaAlka) March 8, 2022
Celebrating Women’s Day by promoting, perpetuating and celebrating gender roles. If irony had a definition this should be it— VJ (@VJ290481) March 8, 2022
After immense backlash and booing, the e-commerce site realized mistake and issued an apology on Twitter.
We messed up and we are sorry.— Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 8, 2022
We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier. pic.twitter.com/Gji4WAumQG
