What made online learning platform employee apologise profusely to this food delivery guy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 13

The heart-touching story, shared by an online learning platform employee Rohit Kumar Singh, has taken social media by storm with netizens outpouring their emotions.

Rohit shared the touching story on how his impatience for the food he ordered online turned into extreme remorse after having face-off with the food delivery guy, who he kept calling persistently to get his order delivered fast.

He shared how he decided to order online food on Sunday as he was too lazy to get out of his bed. After ordering food online, he kept calling the delivery guy as his order was getting delayed. After repeated insists, his doorbell rang and he rushed towards door to fetch his order and also express his disappointment for the delay. But he was taken aback and felt apologetic after he saw the delivery man on crutches smiling at him.

From being restive earlier to later his encounter and learning about the delivery guy, Rohit wrote about the anecdote at length on job-seeking platform LinkedIn.

People in comment section have expressed their concern for the delivery guy and wished him best. Many even offered him job at their respective places.