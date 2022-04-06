Food ordering apps Zomato and Swiggy witness brief outage

Chandigarh, April 6
Food delivery apps—Swiggy and Zomato got entangled in a technical snag on Wednesday. Amazon web services, the platform food delivery apps rely on, reportedly remained non-responsive for the apps to push the orders through.
Many users took to Twitter to report that they were unable to place orders.
Zomato is ensuring a “forced fast” as the app is down!— anu sehgal 🇮🇳 (@anusehgal) April 6, 2022
How will they manage an instant 10 min delivery with app- down issues!🤯
P.s. Swiggy is also down! pic.twitter.com/N8mQCIP0lK
Taking cognisance of the outage, Zomato care issued apology for the inconvenience.
#Zomato and #swiggy down— Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) April 6, 2022
People waiting for delivery boy be like pic.twitter.com/nZe49eidiC
People shared screenshots of the Zomato app not working, with many complaining that money was deducted from their accounts but orders did not get materialised.
Zomato and Swiggy down.— Aakriti Khanna (@Khannajikiladki) April 6, 2022
Moms Me#Zomato #Swiggy pic.twitter.com/NW7AV4PN2i
Upon being asked how both apps stopped working at the same time, Swiggy took to Twitter to report their technical constraints and assured to get the issue resolved soon.
“We’re currently unable to process your request as we’re experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we’ll be up and running soon,” Swiggy tweeted.
Hi there. We're currently unable to process your request as we're experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we'll be up and running soon.— Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 6, 2022
^Saikiran
The two platforms dominate India’s online food delivery market, with valuation around $10 billion each.
