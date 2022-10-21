Footballer flaunts genitals in a bid to distract opponents during a league match in Colombia

Chandigarh, October 21
Games have no dearth of instances when players from across the world adopted bizarre and offensive techniques to put their opponents off in a bid to surpass their accomplishment. From sledging to physically harming opponents, many instances have surfaced where crafty techniques were adopted in the game. In the streak, a bizarre and unconventional distraction technique was adopted during a football match between Sante Fe’sColombian first division and Jaguares, where former’s defender Geisson Perea flaunted his genitals before defending a free kick.
The move has drawn criticism with many outragedover the conduct.
31-year-old was seemingly doing everything to distract the opponents but no one was expecting such act.
Several spectators made their feelings clear with some calling for the Colombian to be sanctioned.
The referee though failed to take notice of the abnormal conduct but cameras picked it up.
