Forensic report of rat allegedly killed by drowning in UP suggests rodent died due to lung infection

PTI

Budaun (UP), December 1

Authorities appear to be taking seriously an apparent case of cruelty to an animal – even if it was just a rodent – with two veterinarians conducting a forensic exam that shows that the rat died due to a lung infection.

Local resident Manoj Kumar was booked recently for allegedly tying a stone to the tail of a rat and then throwing it into a drain.

KP Singh, Joint Director of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, said the forensic report of the rat was conducted by a team of two veterinarians.

The report concluded that the lungs of the rat were swollen, Singh said.

“Our experts concluded that the rat died due to asphyxiation caused by lung infection,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Deputy SP (City) Alok Mishra said that they have not yet received any forensic report and the accused, Manoj, was left on bail after the FIR.

The matter was reported to the police on Thursday by animal activist Vikendra Sharma, who saved the rodent.

However, the rat died after some time.

The officer had earlier said that on the basis of the complaint, the dead rat was sent to the veterinary hospital in Budaun for the forensic exam, and the accused was summoned to the police station.

However, after the staff at the hospital refused to conduct the examination, the rat was sent to the IVRI in Bareilly, he said.