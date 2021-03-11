Former India coach Ravi Shastri turns fashionista, netizens can't keep calm

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 20

The swag of former India coach Ravi Shastri is one of a kind. He is considered as a brash and outspoken person, who is always in news for many reasons. In the course, Shastri’s recent post on Twitter has taken social media by storm.

In a recently shared photo, Shastri has turned into a fashionista, with glittering jacket and a golden chain with stylish sunglasses. Moreover, his caption on picture served as cherry on a cake. “My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment,” the post reads.

My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment. pic.twitter.com/22BBncYoDL — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 47,000 likes. Netizens are amused to see Shastri’s modish look. However, many users have initiated a meme fest in comment section of the post.

