Former India coach Ravi Shastri turns fashionista, netizens can't keep calm

Chandigarh, May 20
The swag of former India coach Ravi Shastri is one of a kind. He is considered as a brash and outspoken person, who is always in news for many reasons. In the course, Shastri’s recent post on Twitter has taken social media by storm.
In a recently shared photo, Shastri has turned into a fashionista, with glittering jacket and a golden chain with stylish sunglasses. Moreover, his caption on picture served as cherry on a cake. “My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment,” the post reads.
My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment. pic.twitter.com/22BBncYoDL— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022
Since being shared, the post has garnered over 47,000 likes. Netizens are amused to see Shastri’s modish look. However, many users have initiated a meme fest in comment section of the post.
Me after saying Pardon instead of Sorry :- pic.twitter.com/fdenQUxL77— MainKiyaanJi👄 (@shalusterr) May 20, 2022
PT sir after giving the morning assembly speech in English: pic.twitter.com/ksefdMNd3Z— G u r प्री त 🍷 (@DareToSarcasm) May 20, 2022
Mummy ke bolne se pahle fridge main pani ki bottle bhar ke rakhne ke baad main pic.twitter.com/q7AgIqHODW— Jolly (@ijoooolly) May 20, 2022
Bollywood calling— Swaroop Thapar (@Swaree) May 20, 2022
Coolest man alive on the planet, no doubt— AnuragKetchup (@anuragkechup) May 20, 2022
