Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan to play Interpol agent in his debut flick 'Cobra'; fellow cricketers react

Chandigarh, August 26
Former cricketer Irfan Pathan is all set to make his maiden silver screen appearance with the Tamil thriller ‘Cobra’.
As the trailer of the movie got released, wishes from the cricket fraternity started pouring in.
”The trailer takes me back to our conversation which we had a decade ago. Irfan bhai said, I’ll do everything in life, “I’m an all rounder”! You stayed true to your words. Looking forward to your silver screen debut bhai,” Deepak Hooda tweeted.
”So happy for you brother to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can’t wait to watch this one,” Raina tweeted.
“Watch out for this dasher!! Congratulations my brother on yet another avatar in your journey. I’m so happy for you and I can’t wait to watch #Cobra and whistle when you come onscreen,” tweeted Robin Uthappa.
Irfan Pathan was a vital cog of the Indian side and was instrumental in India’s renowned triumph in the inaugural edition of ICC T20WorldCup. The all-rounder represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is.
