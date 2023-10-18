Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s sister dies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 18

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s sister passed away on Tuesday.

The former Pakistan skipper took to X to announce the unfortunate news.

“Surely we belong to Allah and to him we shall return. With Heavy hearts we inform you that our beloved Sister passed away and her Namaz e Janazah will be at 17.10.2023 after Zuhur prayer at Zakariya masjid main 26th street Khayaban e Ghalib DHA,” wrote Afridi.

(إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ,)

Surely we belong to Allah and to him we shall return.

With Heavy hearts we inform you that our beloved Sister passed away and her Namaz e Janazah will be at 17.10.2023 after Zuhur prayer at Zakariya masjid main 26th street… https://t.co/Ly4sK6XVGT — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 17, 2023

A day before, Afridi had posted another tweet, requesting netizens to pray for his ill sister.

“I am travelling back to see you soon my love stay strong My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, will mean a lot. May Allah give her speedy recovery and a long healthy life Ya Rabb,” the former cricketer had written.

I am travelling back to see you soon my love stay strong



My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, will mean a lot. May Allah give her speedy recovery and a long healthy life Ya Rabb pic.twitter.com/CqvqNLCIEF — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 16, 2023

Messages of condolences started pouring in after the news broke out.

A user wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace, and may you find strength and support in the days ahead.”

Another user wrote, “May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannah and sabr-e-jameel to your family Ameen.”

Another comment read, “May Allah bless her with the highest ranks in Jannah, and May Allah bless your family with patience.”

Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators, for which Afridi played in 2022, also expressed condolences. “Quetta Gladiators extend deepest condolences and sympathies at your irreplaceable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during these difficult times,” read their tweet.

#Pakistan