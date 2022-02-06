French dancer Jika, nails ‘Kacha Badam’ dance challenge. Internet is all praise

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 6

If you are a social media junkie, you might have definitely witnessed outrage created by a viral Bengali song ‘Kacha Badam’.This viral Bengali song has now been attracting audience across the borders. From Korean mother-daughterduo to thePortuguese dad-daughter, the song is creating its magic beyond frontiers.

In a new viral video, French dancers are shaking their legs to the song, leaving netizens impressed.

The video shows a French dancer, Jika, performing the act of dancing with rightly timed steps, along with his friends. Jika seems flawless with the hook step of the song and carried it out with utmost perfection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jika (@jikamanu)

The video has garnered over 40,000 likes and tons of reactions.People took to comments section to appreciate this superb dance act.

The Kacha Badam song is a creation of Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal. Now, a dancechallenge of the same name is going viral on Instagram.

Television stars to content creators from around the world, everybody has joined the popular reel trend, making Kacha Badam a global sensation.