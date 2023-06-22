French man drugged wife every night, then recorded 'guests’ raping her; 51 arrested: Report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 22

As many as 51 men have been arrested and charged with rape of a woman in France whose husband alleged drugged her every night and then inviting men to rape her.

Investigators have identified 92 cases of rape and alleged the practice continued for 10 years, reports The Telegraph.

The man has been identified as Dominique. He allegedly mixed anti-anxiety drug into his wife's meal.

He would then invite the so-called 'guests' into their home in Mazan, France, to carry out sexually acts, while his wife was sleeping.

The Telegraph report also claimed that Dominique would record the sex acts and keep the footage on a USB drive in a file called "ABUSES", which is now with the police.

According to investigators, Dominique would not allow ‘guests’ to use tobacco and perfume as the strong smells could wake her up. They were also asked to park their vehicles near a school and walk to the house in the dark.

French newspaper Le Monde quoted the prosecutors as saying that Dominique "never used violence or threats" to ensure the rapes took place, adding: "Each individual was in possession of his free will to stop these acts and leave."

The woman has reputedly filed for a divorce.