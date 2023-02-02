Friend-zoning agony: Singapore man sues woman for S$3 million for rejecting his advances

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

An embittered man in Singapore sued her love interest for S$3 million (Rs 24 crore) reportedly for subjecting him to emotional trauma by not complying with his amorous entanglement.

K. Kawshigan has filed a suit against Nora Tan for not reciprocating his feelings of love for him thus leaving him in anguish, reported the Strait Times. Nora told him she considered him just a friend.

As per reports, the duo met in 2016 and became friends.

He however wanted to sue her much earlier but put off his plan after she agreed to attend counselling sessions with him.

It wasn’t until Nora told him she felt "genuine discomfort" that Kawshigan took it as strong offence and said Ms Tan could either comply with his demands or suffer "irrevocable" damage to her personal and professional life.

Even after one and half year of counselling passed, he wasn’t ready to accept the fact that Nora did not want to be in romantic relationship with him.

After she remained incommunicado, Kawshigan unleashed 2 lawsuits on her, the original S$3 million suit which he threatened of earlier and another for $22,000 that was filed in a Magistrate's court claiming breach of the agreement to 'improve their relationship'.

He alleged that he lost significant business partnerships and earning capacity due to certain remarks made by Nora. He also sought amount he incurred in rehabilitation and therapy programmes to overcome trauma'.

The second suit of $22,000 was however struck-off by the court. The S$3 million suit is yet to be heard though.