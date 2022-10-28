From 'Agrawal sweets' to 'sarkari naukri', Parag Agrawal being fired from Elon Musk-acquired Twitter sparks meme fest online

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 28

Soon after Elon Musk closed the USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, he fired some of the social media company’s top executives.

According to the New York Times, the Twitter takeover created quite a buzz as closing the deal on Thursday, ‘Chief Twit’ Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Head of Trust and Safety and Legal Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.

While the deal closure cleared away clouds of uncertainty hanging over the Twitter employees and shareholders, the firing of Parag Agrawal and others sparked a meme fest on social media.

With netizens launching hilarious memes on ‘government job supremacy’, here are a few rib-tickling ones:

Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.

The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 — manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022

#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/U2h1ftSQqL — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 28, 2022

#ELONMUSK #TwitterTakeover #ParagAgrawal #DonaldTrump



Told my Parents that I would reach Parag Agrawal's level of greatness and today both him and I are unemployed



Mission Accomplished. pic.twitter.com/zWu0hjsQ9r — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) October 28, 2022

Is anyone getting emotional after #ParagAgrawal fired from Twitter by Elon Musk ?? 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/JzXaYYV6pi — Gaurav Singh (@imGS_17_18_23) October 28, 2022

#ELONMUSK after firing the CEO and CFO to Twitter employees :#ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/j0DkGClLJN — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) October 28, 2022

An IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, Agrawal had joined Twitter over a decade ago and was later appointed as the CEO in November last year after the social media site's co-founder Jack Dorsey had stepped down.

#elon musk #social media #twitter