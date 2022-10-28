From 'Agrawal sweets' to 'sarkari naukri', Parag Agrawal being fired from Elon Musk-acquired Twitter sparks meme fest online

Chandigarh, October 28
Soon after Elon Musk closed the USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, he fired some of the social media company’s top executives.
According to the New York Times, the Twitter takeover created quite a buzz as closing the deal on Thursday, ‘Chief Twit’ Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Head of Trust and Safety and Legal Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.
While the deal closure cleared away clouds of uncertainty hanging over the Twitter employees and shareholders, the firing of Parag Agrawal and others sparked a meme fest on social media.
With netizens launching hilarious memes on ‘government job supremacy’, here are a few rib-tickling ones:
Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.— manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022
The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30
#ParagAgrawal— R.V (@RadhaVashisht12) October 28, 2022
We love this video😀🤣 pic.twitter.com/kUfEWi3zqv
#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/U2h1ftSQqL— Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 28, 2022
and this is how it's ended! #ELONMUSK | #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/4L2xLVjKRF— Akdas (@Akdas_Hayat) October 28, 2022
#ELONMUSK after #TwitterTakeover and firing #ParagAgrawal , Ned Segal and Vijay Gadde 😂 pic.twitter.com/6ZRHUwjdAP— ☬Tђe͢͢͢ຮɪngђ☬ 🇮🇳 (@MajhewalaSingh) October 28, 2022
It was just a meme. Ha ha ha ha.— मजलबी (sickular) (@liberandujivi) October 28, 2022
Welcome back Trump 🎉🎉. #TwitterTakeover #ELONMUSK #ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/FKcKlWz8G4
People today after Elon Musk takeover Twitter #ELONMUSK #elonmusktwitter #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/ajGHz1IyPy— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) October 28, 2022
Govt Job supremacy🔥 #ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/LgurK89EfN— Rishab Jain (@mr__rishab) October 28, 2022
#ElonMusk #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover #DonaldTrump— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) October 28, 2022
Suspended accounts coming back after Twitter takeover by Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/dmJBKaH89p
#ELONMUSK #TwitterTakeover #ParagAgrawal #DonaldTrump— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) October 28, 2022
Told my Parents that I would reach Parag Agrawal's level of greatness and today both him and I are unemployed
Mission Accomplished. pic.twitter.com/zWu0hjsQ9r
Elon Musk after firing Parag Agrawal and few others.#ELONMUSK #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/vd7EkrTL3D— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) October 28, 2022
Is anyone getting emotional after #ParagAgrawal fired from Twitter by Elon Musk ?? 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/JzXaYYV6pi— Gaurav Singh (@imGS_17_18_23) October 28, 2022
#ELONMUSK #ParagAgrawal— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk in Twitter HQ rn: pic.twitter.com/UYKYhW4CNf
Scene at Twitter head quarters#ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/Cq9r0byWto— ilesh tripathi🇮🇳 (@IleshTripathi) October 28, 2022
Scene at Twitter HQ #TwitterTakeover #ELONMUSK #ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/NVGWUIFVPx— Akbar Kazi (@Being_Akbar) October 28, 2022
#ElonMusk #TwitterTakeover #DonaldTrump #ParagAgrawal— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk saying goodbye to all the twitter employees he has fired: pic.twitter.com/Zpp0wiT8yI
#ELONMUSK after firing the CEO and CFO to Twitter employees :#ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/j0DkGClLJN— Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) October 28, 2022
An IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, Agrawal had joined Twitter over a decade ago and was later appointed as the CEO in November last year after the social media site's co-founder Jack Dorsey had stepped down.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized
18 cases are registered against Pamma in different police st...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...