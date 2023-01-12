From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Chandigarh, January 12
Employees, especially in private jobs, get bored of monotonous lifestyle. Social media platforms are always full of videos where people complain of work culture and mundanity in their jobs but the gesture of a CEO, whose story is getting viral on social media, towards his employees would perhaps make many envy people working in his company.
Mark Neilson, an entrepreneur and insurance agent, is getting viral for taking his employees to extravagant trips. The jaunts that he laid out for his workers cost him 400,000 pounds (Rs 4 crore, approximately).
As per a report in mirror.co.uk, Mark outlaid the bonanza scheme for his employees after his company had a phenomenal year of success.
He also shared an Instagram post in this regard.
View this post on Instagram
Besides free travel, Mark gave his employees expensive gifts and also provided financial aid to many in need. Mark says he travelled from rags-to-riches and his employees also deserve to be credited.
He says that such perks make employees happy and motivated at work.
