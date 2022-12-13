From 'fish tikka' to 'mutton biryani', this hosteller has her homecoming buffet list sorted

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 13

We all have had a love-hate relationship with home-cooked food. However, it is only after living far away in a hostel do we realise the importance and value of ‘maa ke haath ka khaana’.

Life came a full circle for this girl who was returning home after a hiatus of five-long months and looking forward to devour some non-vegetarian ‘ghar ka khana’.

A post was shared on Twitter by the girl’s father. In a screenshot of their conversation, she had sent a long list of three-course meals that she expected on the day of her arrival.

From fish tikka to mutton biryani, the girl couldn’t wait to indulge in her cravings for non-vegetarian food as she had been eating from a vegetarian mess for the past five months. She requests her father to "please acknowledge and oblige" .

“Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a Vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-Bhikhari!” read the caption of the post.

Netizens couldn’t help but share similar ordeals in the comment section. Some revealed how they get such requests/orders from their kids even after they have been married and are now adults with their own children.

While it’s almost impossible for mess food to compete with ‘maa ke haath ka chicken’, the girl’s cravings are justified.