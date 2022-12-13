From 'fish tikka' to 'mutton biryani', this hosteller has her homecoming buffet list sorted

Chandigarh, December 13
We all have had a love-hate relationship with home-cooked food. However, it is only after living far away in a hostel do we realise the importance and value of ‘maa ke haath ka khaana’.
Life came a full circle for this girl who was returning home after a hiatus of five-long months and looking forward to devour some non-vegetarian ‘ghar ka khana’.
A post was shared on Twitter by the girl’s father. In a screenshot of their conversation, she had sent a long list of three-course meals that she expected on the day of her arrival.
From fish tikka to mutton biryani, the girl couldn’t wait to indulge in her cravings for non-vegetarian food as she had been eating from a vegetarian mess for the past five months. She requests her father to "please acknowledge and oblige" .
“Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a Vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-Bhikhari!” read the caption of the post.
Check the post here:
Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-Bhikhari!— Shwetank (@shwetankbhushan) December 11, 2022
🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/JOVRCYWX0Y
Netizens couldn’t help but share similar ordeals in the comment section. Some revealed how they get such requests/orders from their kids even after they have been married and are now adults with their own children.
Read a few comments here:
While it’s almost impossible for mess food to compete with ‘maa ke haath ka chicken’, the girl’s cravings are justified.
