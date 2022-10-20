From lettuce outlasting Liz Truss to Rishi Sunak bracing for top job, twitterati is in no mood to let go of political pandemonium in Britain

Chandigarh, October 20
British PM Liz Truss has finally relinquished the top post after being embattled with critics over multiple policy U-turns and botched economic plan.
Truss on Thursday resigned as the Conservative Party leader saying she can no longer deliver the mandate she was elected on last month, ending her tenure at 10 Downing Street in London after just 45 days in the job.
Now the outgoing PM is believed to be replaced by Rishi Sunak, who lost to her in the election. Amid mayhem of financial meltdown and potential candidate to replace Truss, Twitterati has lapped up the issue as #lettuce, #Liz Truss, #Rishi Sunak are prevalent across social media platforms. Britain’s newspaper besides nationals declared a lettuce the victor in a race to see if it could outlast Liz Truss. Contrary to this, Rishi Sunak’s readiness to embrace the prime ministership is getting meme-laced treatment.
Finally Cabbage still live #LizTrussPM #LiztrussResign #RishiSunak#BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/QbsMuZGe2H— Cm7944 (@XOYOZOO) October 20, 2022
The Daily Star Lettuce when @trussliz resigns pic.twitter.com/fo0tcW1mDG— Furquan Akhtar (@furquan) October 20, 2022
#LizTrussPM— Sheikh Haidar (@sheikh_haidar) October 20, 2022
She’s gone. Lettuce wins keys to Downing Street pic.twitter.com/GwljYIfm5z
Zelenskyy looking at us, like:— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 20, 2022
"I've managed to stay in power for a year against Vladimir Putin... In 6 weeks You lost to a fucking lettuce!" pic.twitter.com/WPGzKB7d7C
Rishi Sunak right now#LizTrussPM #LizTruss #uk #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/88hGvD7Hi1— Abhishek Kanna (@imkanna94) October 20, 2022
#RishiSunak getting ready to become next UK Prime minister after Liz Truss resignation pic.twitter.com/b1gZ1sFG7z— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) October 20, 2022
#LizTruss#RishiSunak— Hitesh Rajpurohit🇮🇳 (@Rajpurohitjiblr) October 20, 2022
Whole world to UK right now😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KV6IvvQqFY
#RishiSunak #rishi— Pankaj (@Pankaj90510932) October 20, 2022
RISHI SUNAK BE LIKE pic.twitter.com/O4D8nAj2vU
#LizTruss resigned— Chetan Krishna👑 🇮🇳 (@ckchetanck) October 20, 2022
Meanwhile seens at #RishiSunak 's house. pic.twitter.com/9QDlrBq5Nv
Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister.— Prawal khandelwal (@prawalkhandlwal) October 20, 2022
Rishi Sunak - #LizTruss#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/b70hIRRJOH
#Tories #KwasiKwarteng #RishiSunak - or even Tory Chancellors 😂😂😂😂😂#LizTruss pic.twitter.com/eK77ayXPoo— Grumpy-old-man (@Grumpy_Oldie) October 15, 2022
