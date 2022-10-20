From lettuce outlasting Liz Truss to Rishi Sunak bracing for top job, twitterati is in no mood to let go of political pandemonium in Britain

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 20

British PM Liz Truss has finally relinquished the top post after being embattled with critics over multiple policy U-turns and botched economic plan.

Truss on Thursday resigned as the Conservative Party leader saying she can no longer deliver the mandate she was elected on last month, ending her tenure at 10 Downing Street in London after just 45 days in the job.

Now the outgoing PM is believed to be replaced by Rishi Sunak, who lost to her in the election. Amid mayhem of financial meltdown and potential candidate to replace Truss, Twitterati has lapped up the issue as #lettuce, #Liz Truss, #Rishi Sunak are prevalent across social media platforms. Britain’s newspaper besides nationals declared a lettuce the victor in a race to see if it could outlast Liz Truss. Contrary to this, Rishi Sunak’s readiness to embrace the prime ministership is getting meme-laced treatment.

The Daily Star Lettuce when @trussliz resigns pic.twitter.com/fo0tcW1mDG — Furquan Akhtar (@furquan) October 20, 2022

#LizTrussPM



She’s gone. Lettuce wins keys to Downing Street pic.twitter.com/GwljYIfm5z — Sheikh Haidar (@sheikh_haidar) October 20, 2022

Zelenskyy looking at us, like:



"I've managed to stay in power for a year against Vladimir Putin... In 6 weeks You lost to a fucking lettuce!" pic.twitter.com/WPGzKB7d7C — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 20, 2022

#RishiSunak getting ready to become next UK Prime minister after Liz Truss resignation pic.twitter.com/b1gZ1sFG7z — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) October 20, 2022

