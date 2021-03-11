From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

Chandigarh, June 1
People do all kinds of bizarre things to go viral on social media.
Well, not always are you lucky enough to miss the eye of police.
In a latest post shared by the Uttar Pradesh police on Twitter, a man had to cut to the consequences for his ‘Dabangg’ stunts on Noida roads.
In a video shared by the police, the man can be seen driving a Mahindra Thar recklessly in Noida while swinging a baseball bat up in the air outside the window.
He can also be seen throwing money out of the window and flexing his muscles.
The UP police wrote: “Karoge sadak pe stunt, to hum karenge hunt…gaadi hogi zapt, hoge hawalaat mei shunt. (If you perform stunts, we will hunt you down, seize your vehicle and shunt you in jail.)”
Watch the video:
करोगे सड़क पे स्टंट तो हम करेंगे हंट।— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) May 29, 2022
गाड़ी होगी ज़ब्त होगे हवालात में शंट।#RoadSafety #DriveResponsibly pic.twitter.com/hC5viffIx3
The man’s stunts landed him in trouble as in no time was he arrested and his vehicle seized by the police.
Not only that, the man also had to apologise for his actions from the jail cell and promise not to repeat the same mistake again.
The users appreciated and lauded the quick action by the police.
