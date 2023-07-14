From Shah Rukh Khan to Kim Kardashian, Pakistani AI artist makes these celebrities wear desi outfits. See photos

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 14

An Artificial Intelligence artist has shared photos of world celebrities posing in Pakistani settings wearing traditional outfits.

The mesmerising imagination shared by Saboor Akram included pictures of film stars, sportspersons and singers posing with a backdrop of Pakistan in desi clothes.

The first set of photos is of Indians and Pakistani personalities. It includes Shah Rukh Khan, Babar Azam, Deepika Padukone, Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan and Virat Kohli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Akram (@boorayy__)

The second set features Hollywood actors like Kim Kardashian, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Henry Cavill, Zendaya and Ariana Grande, all wearing traditional outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Akram (@boorayy__)

The third set has international sportspersons like Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Roger Federer and Lewis Hamilton in similar desi outfits posing in the streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Akram (@boorayy__)

The fourth set includes international and popular singers like Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Zayn Malik and The Weeknd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Akram (@boorayy__)

The last set features international singers like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kanye West, Justin Beiber, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and Selena Gomez.

Taylor Swift is wearing an embroidered red kurta set with a mustard dupatta, Selena a floral-print dress. Ed Sheeran was seen taking a selfie with fans on the streets.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Kim Kardashian #Pakistan #Shah Rukh Khan