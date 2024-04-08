From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Chandigarh, April 8
Rajesh Rawani, a truck driver for over 25 years, has become a celebrated food and travel vlogger.
He has a following of 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube. Rawani has recently achieved another milestone by purchasing a new home with his earnings, demonstrating that it’s never too late to adapt to new technology and reinvent oneself.
Rajesh Rawani, who’s been a truck driver for over 25 years, added food & travel vlogging to his profession and & is now a celebrity with 1.5M followers on YouTube.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 8, 2024
He just bought a new home with his earnings.
He’s demonstrated that no matter your age or how modest your… pic.twitter.com/5ccfwjYOff
In a video shared by Chairman Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group on X, Rawani can be seen cooking up elaborate dishes from inside his cargo truck while he is en route to his destinations across India. From mutton curry, fish curry, and matar paneer fried rice, he demonstrates his cooking skills with minimum resources.
In his caption, Anand wrote, ‘He’s my #MondayMotivation’. The video gained hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order
The high court had on February 16 dismissed pleas by Singh a...
Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak
PA's statement has been recorded under the provisions of the...
94 dead in Mozambique after unlicensed ferry boat capsizes, official says
Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...
Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces
Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...
JJP's Haryana chief Nishan Singh to quit party, likely to join Congress
Singh has conveyed it to the JJP leadership, though he is ye...