From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Chandigarh, April 8

Rajesh Rawani, a truck driver for over 25 years, has become a celebrated food and travel vlogger.

He has a following of 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube. Rawani has recently achieved another milestone by purchasing a new home with his earnings, demonstrating that it’s never too late to adapt to new technology and reinvent oneself.

He’s demonstrated that no matter your age or how modest your… pic.twitter.com/5ccfwjYOff — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 8, 2024

In a video shared by Chairman Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group on X, Rawani can be seen cooking up elaborate dishes from inside his cargo truck while he is en route to his destinations across India. From mutton curry, fish curry, and matar paneer fried rice, he demonstrates his cooking skills with minimum resources.

In his caption, Anand wrote, ‘He’s my #MondayMotivation’. The video gained hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

