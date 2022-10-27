'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 27

While making people follow traffic advisory is a task for policemen, a cop in Chandigarh came up with the most perfect way to hit the spot with Daler Mehndi’s song.

A video of the policeman standing on the roadside with a mike in hand has been doing the rounds on the Internet. What has caught the attention of netizens is his unusual appeal to people to abstain from parking in the ‘no parking’ areas with his own version of Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ song playing on the loudspeaker.

The video was shared by a user named Gagan Khurana on Twitter. The cop can be seen striking a chord with people as he sings, “Aasse passe dekhan meri gaddi kon lai geya…khali hath vich hun chabbi reh gayi…bolo ta ra ra ra. Ta ra ra ra gaddi nu crane lai gayi…bolo ta ra ra ra. No parking, no parking, no parking…sadakan te hai no parking.”

He can be seen warning commuters of the repercussions of parking their vehicles on the roadside at non-designated parking spots. He also cautions the public of their vehicles being towed away or being levied hefty fines if they don’t pay heed to the rules.

Watch the video here:

Punjab police at its best. pic.twitter.com/HF1eNPGBhn — Gagan (@igagankhurana) October 23, 2022

“Punjab police at its best,” read the caption.

The video soon went viral and amassed over 150k views with an array of reactions. The cop was a hit amonst people for making traffic rules fun.

Read a few tweets of people lauding the policeman’s efforts here:

The cop has been appreciated by the singer earlier as well for using his songs to spread awareness.

#daler mehndi