'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Chandigarh, October 27
While making people follow traffic advisory is a task for policemen, a cop in Chandigarh came up with the most perfect way to hit the spot with Daler Mehndi’s song.
A video of the policeman standing on the roadside with a mike in hand has been doing the rounds on the Internet. What has caught the attention of netizens is his unusual appeal to people to abstain from parking in the ‘no parking’ areas with his own version of Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ song playing on the loudspeaker.
The video was shared by a user named Gagan Khurana on Twitter. The cop can be seen striking a chord with people as he sings, “Aasse passe dekhan meri gaddi kon lai geya…khali hath vich hun chabbi reh gayi…bolo ta ra ra ra. Ta ra ra ra gaddi nu crane lai gayi…bolo ta ra ra ra. No parking, no parking, no parking…sadakan te hai no parking.”
He can be seen warning commuters of the repercussions of parking their vehicles on the roadside at non-designated parking spots. He also cautions the public of their vehicles being towed away or being levied hefty fines if they don’t pay heed to the rules.
Watch the video here:
Punjab police at its best. pic.twitter.com/HF1eNPGBhn— Gagan (@igagankhurana) October 23, 2022
“Punjab police at its best,” read the caption.
The video soon went viral and amassed over 150k views with an array of reactions. The cop was a hit amonst people for making traffic rules fun.
Read a few tweets of people lauding the policeman’s efforts here:
Hahahaha. This is from Chandigarh. This paaji is very famous for singing songs with the same music but different lyrics.— Ujala 🌸 (@WhereIsMy_Food) October 23, 2022
The random urge to come out of car and say "tara ra ra " with him— Gaurav Tyagi (@gaurav_tyagi34) October 25, 2022
Actually he wanted to be Punjabi pop singer but had to join police force. 😭— #Jay #देशभक्ति है 🇮🇳 (@Dil_Se_Ree) October 25, 2022
Absolutely brilliant— SM (@SMehdudia) October 25, 2022
Fabulous singing 👌— I'm fake! (@s4sinner) October 25, 2022
Bolo Ta ra rarara…🤣🤣🤣— Divya Khanna (@divyakhanna97) October 24, 2022
The cop has been appreciated by the singer earlier as well for using his songs to spread awareness.
I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules.— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) October 17, 2019
