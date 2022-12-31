'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 31

After a road accident on Friday, an old video of cricketer Rishabh Pant with Shikhar Dhawan has surfaced on social media in which the latter could be heard advising his junior not to drive his vehicle fast.

Shikhar Dhawan gave Rishabh Pant right advice about driving. pic.twitter.com/XxFRE5K74j — Ami ✨ (@kohlifanAmi) December 30, 2022

Rishabh Pant met with the accident in the early hours on Friday, when the cricketer was driving to Roorkee from Delhi. His car, which was severely damaged in the accident, is reported to have hit the divider on the road and subsequently caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The left-handed batter was initially taken to a local hospital -- Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre -- where he was treated for impact injuries before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine are normal. He has also undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

According to reports, Pant was on his way to his home as he had planned to surprise his mother and was looking to spend the New Year’s Eve with her.

#rishabh pant