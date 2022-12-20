‘Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls’: SpiceJet’s ‘contentious’ post featuring Dharmendra draws netizens ire, NCW takes note

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 20

A post from SpiceJet’s official Twitter account is facing netizens ire where airlines shared picture of air hostesses with veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra. As the cabin crew could be seen donning red outfit, SpiceJet captioned its post as,''Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls.''

As the post got viral netizens found the caption inappropriate as they feel it to be ‘objectifying’ women.

Isn’t it a little demeaning to your crew as to how crudely you are objectifying them !

I would much rather work on improving my safety features than making such crass comments — Siddharth Bassi (@sbassi80) December 18, 2022

I respect Dharmendr ji alot but i want to ask this question to spice jet, what do u mean by “our Red Hot Girls”…? r u airlines company or … — Dr Amit Msihra (@AmitMsihra) December 18, 2022

Hot???? Are they meal? Are women meal for you? WTF dude pic.twitter.com/uf5m8eGwUO — Airson 😱 (@jaysoncasm) December 18, 2022

NCB too took cognisance of the ‘sexist’ caption and asked airlines’ chairman to pull down the 'contentious' post.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet Ltd to look into the matter and to issue directions to take down the post. Action taken must be communicated to the Commission. https://t.co/cfKtJvyUbC — NCW (@NCWIndia) December 19, 2022

Dharmendra, however, replied the post and conveyed his greetings to the airlines for the ‘lovely’ journey.

Thanks 🙏 . lovely journey with these sweet babies. pata hi nehin chala kab udey kab pahunch gaye ….. 💕. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 18, 2022

