Gautam Singhania is ‘big bhakt’ of Lord Venkateswara ‘only because he is god of money’, claims wife Nawaz in fresh salvo at Raymond boss

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 28

Raymond MD Gautam Singhania-- earlier this month—announced his separation from wife Nawaz Modi ending their 32-year-old relationship.

Nawaz, the estranged wife of Singhania, is out with allegation against him as they fight a bitter divorce battle.

According to a report in India Today, she said Singhania is a “big bhakt” of Lord Venkateswara “only because he is god of money”, alleging that the billionaire industrialist “forced her to trek to the Tirupati temple without food and water”.

She had earlier accused the industrialist of “kicking and punching” her and their daughter.

Despite the issues in his personal life, Singhania said, "I am steadfast to create and deliver value to all our shareholders and ensure the interests of our employees, customers and other stakeholders".

When reached out, a Raymond spokesperson confirmed that it was an internal mail sent by Singhania to the employees and board members of the company.

Earlier this month, Singhania said he had separated from his wife Nawaz, in an announcement that came amid speculation over the future of the 32-year-old relationship.

The industrialist, whose net worth is reported to be over Rs 11,000 crore, made the announcement on X, saying it was not the same Diwali as in the past.

The industrialist -- who is helming the multi-decade group which has roots in textiles and has branched out into newer ones like real estate -- said Nawaz, a fitness trainer, and he were together for 32 years as a couple.

The couple has two children, and Singhania said they grew together in their years of companionship and were a source of strength for each other. With agencies inputs